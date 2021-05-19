Non-Urgent Surgeries Permitted to Resume

Ontario hospitals are now allowed to resume non-urgent surgeries and procedures as the number of COVID-19 infections in the province continues to go down.

The province's top doctor says in a memo that he is rescinding an emergency order issued April 20th that told hospitals to temporarily cease the procedures amid an onslaught of cases.

Dr. David Williams says that daily COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions appear to be trending downward.

Williams says some of Ontario's hospitals now have capacity to resume cancelled procedures and notes that it's important to limit the long-term negative impact of waiting for non-urgent care.