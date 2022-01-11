North American car, truck, utility of year announced

(Detroit, MI) -- The winners of the North American International Auto Show Car, Truck and Utility Vehicles of the Year have been announced in Detroit.

Taking the Car of the Year honor was the Honda Civic while the all-new Ford Maverick was named the Truck of the Year.

Ford also took home the top honor of Utility of the Year with the Ford Bronco.

A total of 38 vehicles were considered before the categories were paired down to the top three in each category.

The North American International Auto Show is expected to return to Detroit in September after a two year absence due to the pandemic.

— with files from MetroSource