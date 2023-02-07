North Service Road multi residential development approved by standing committee

A new residential development on North Service Road is another step closer to approval.

During Monday afternoon's Development and Heritage Standing Committee meeting, committee members approved the report that was presented for a multi residential development consisting of five buildings, each with 6 storeys and a total of 387 dwelling units.

Many surrounding residents attended the meeting to vocalize their concerns which were mostly surrounding the large buildings being metres away from their homes and backyards.

Despite some of the residents objections to the building, the committee passed the report which will go forward to the City of Windsor council.

In April 2021, the Fogolar Furlan Club listed 10 of its 27-acres for sale to the private sector for a development.

The previous committee went through multiple reports to rezone the land, as well as have some changes made, which were approved on Monday by today's standing committee.

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 councillor and Vice-Chair of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee, says he understands why residents are upset, however, Windsor is facing a housing crisis.

"We do have a housing crisis in our community and what that's creating is market demand and the City of Windsor right now is seeing unprecedented levels of development proposals and building applications coming forward to us. But, what that's doing is it's challenging residents with the idea that their neighbourhood and the complexion of their neighbourhood is going to change and evolve, and I understand that."

He says the report went through many experts to ensure the development is appropriate.

"It's really important to recognize that the City of Windsor and every municipality in Ontario, we consult with our experts who are there to evaluate, analyze the development proposals when they come forward and make recommendations based on the scope of the development and to essentially inform us as to whether or not a type of development is appropriate where it's being proposed to go forward."

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lassaline Consultants)

McKenzie says this will be a great building for older residents to "age in place".

"This is another nice development that brought a different form of housing into an existing neighbourhood where people are going to have the opportunity to "age in place" if they are no longer able to reside in a single detached dwelling, but still want to live in the same neighbourhood, there is now multi residential capacity that we are adding into that same part of the city."

The approved report will be brought forward to the city's council for final approval of the build.

The report is expected to go to council in the next four to six weeks.