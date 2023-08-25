Northern Tornadoes Project to survey damage from Thursday's storm 

A powerful storm swept through the region Thursday night, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado warning for several communities including LaSalle, Amherstburg, McGregor, Harrow and Colchester.

Many residents took to social media posting photos of downed trees, damaged homes and buildings, flooded streets and basements, and were left wondering if a Tornado had indeed touched down.

Investigators with the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) from Western University confirmed Friday they will survey damage in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

NTP are requesting damage reports from the public, which can be submitted here: https://www.uwo.ca/ntp/report.html or by tweeting and tagging them @NTP_Reports.

NTP were previously in the area back on July 27, when investigators concluded that a tornado touched down in Blenheim and a downburst caused damage in Kingsville and Harrow on July 26.

David Sills, Executive Director, NTP is expected to join Live and Local with Kyle Horner at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.