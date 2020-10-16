Not a Good Return for Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw can't shake his post-season curse, not even in a neutral-site for the MLB National League Championship Series.

After returning from back spasms, Kershaw's franchise-high 12th post-season loss put his L-A Dodgers down 3-1 against the Atlanta Braves at the home of the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers enter tonight's Game 5 on the brink of a second straight defeat in the NLCS.

Atlanta will try to reach its first World Series since 1999.

