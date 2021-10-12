Notice of motion brought forward for E.L.K energy in Kingsville

Kingsville councillor Kim DeJong will be bringing forward a Notice of Motion on E.L.K. Energy at tonight's council meeting.

E.L.K. provides the municipality with electricity, but DeJong's motion would scrutinize how the business operates.

The motion asks the municipality to ask the Town of Essex to require executive leadership and the board of directors at E.L.K. to carry out a comprehensive review of supply of electricity, why its supply is unreliable, why E.L.K. is unresponsive to customer complaints and concerns over why E.L.K. won’t work with the Town of Kingsville on a road use agreement.

Failing a satisfactory resolution from the Town of Essex and E.L.K. within four months, the motion would also ask Administration to bring a report to Council on options available to the Town to hold E.L.K. accountable including, but not limited to, a complaint or application to the Ontario Energy Board.

Kingsville council gets underway at 6 p.m.