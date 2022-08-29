Notice of Motion in Kingsville takes aim at special mayor powers

A notion of motion on the agenda for Kingsville's special council meeting on Monday is taking aim at the province's plan for special mayor powers.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing has introduced Bill 3, the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, which will initially apply to Toronto and Ottawa if enacted, but at the recent AMO conference Premier Doug Ford said it will later be expanded to include other municipalities.

Moved by councillor Kim DeYong, if passed, the notice of motion would call on the town to petition the province to state the proposed changes to the Municipal Act are unnecessary and will negatively impact Kingsville.

It would also state that if the provincial government deems these changes necessary in large single-tier municipalities like Toronto and Ottawa, that such changes shouldn't be implemented in smaller municipalities.

DeYong says she's concerned about the extent of veto powers being given to a single person, over and above the full elected council as well as the professional staff they depend on.

"All of council typically works together to come to a conclusion. You know even though we have our different biases and different opinions, it's the final say of the majority of council. And giving veto over that to one person, it's not democratic, and I don't understand why anybody would want to be on council if that was in place," she said.

Even before the Premier made his comments about the potential for expanding the powers beyond Toronto and Ottawa, DeYong says she was worried about the potential legislation.

She says that's because of a couple of reasons, including the link to building housing, asking what would be done in a scenario where a Mayor vetoes affordable housing that the rest of council supports.

"It didn't make sense about connecting it to getting more housing. Just the idea that there's unchecked power that's over and above the public process, we already know there's been issues in Collingwood and the judicial review came out with recommendations. And this is under our current setup."

DeYong says in a 'strong mayors' situation the province could be looking at even more frequent and severe situations.

As part of her notice of motion, she's also asking that the province enact legislation clarifying the role of Mayor, Council and Chief Administrative Officer, similar to those recommended by the Ontario Municipal Administrator's Association.

DeYong says if housing and building more affordable housing is the goal, there are better ways to go about it than trying to institute special powers for mayors.

She referenced a report from the Associations of Municipalities Ontario about fixing the housing affordability crisis in the province, which included several recommendations for the province, municipalities and developers that are specific to the area where the issue is.

"So for Kingsville we have surplus lands about to come up, and as a municipality, we don't have the budget to purchase and build affordable housing on our own," DeYong continued. "If the province was serious about helping communities with their housing issue, they'd be working with the communities specifically on their issues."

Kingsville's special council meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. tonight