NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean to perform at Caesars Windsor

Members from two successful boy bands are teaming up to perform at Caesars Windsor.

NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean will take the Colosseum stage on Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m.

The multi-platinum artists are kicking off their Legendary Night limited-city tour beginning in March 2024.

Fatone and McLean will be performing fan-favourite Number One hits as they also perform a variety of classic songs and boy band dances, while accompanied by a seven-piece live band.

"I’ve known AJ as long as I’ve known my own band members. We’ve worked together in the past on one-off projects here and there but never had the opportunity to create something together. This tour gives us the chance to combine the best of both musical worlds,” said Fatone.

He said he hopes their fans are ready for a show that'll take them on a journey through the magic of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and everything-in-between.

"I thought we would just do a few shows to have some fun, but the response so far has been humbling to say the least," said Fatone.

Organizers say fans can expect a night of comedy, music, and intimate conversations of never before-told stories from their time on the road.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m and on Show Days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.