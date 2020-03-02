Nuggets Rip Raptors

Nikola Jokic recorded his 12th triple-double of the season with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists in leading the Nuggets over the short-handed Raptors, 133-118.

Jeremi Grant was among eight Denver players to score in double figures, finishing with 16 points as the Nuggets stayed tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for second in the Western Conference.

OG Anunoby had a team-high 32 points on 12 of 16 shooting for the Raptors, who played without Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet for a second straight game.

Norman Powell put up 24 in the setback.