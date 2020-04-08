Number of COVID-19 Cases in Detroit is Astonishing says Windsor Nurse

A Windsor nurse who works in a hospital near Detroit calls the number of COVID cases "astonishing."

Steve Homick tells CTV News, between 80 and 90 per cent of all patients coming through the doors are now related to COVID-19 in the Emergency Room where he works.

Homick says the scene sometimes is unbelievable.

"I don't want to use the word chaotic, because that would make it seem like it was completely out of control but the amount of cases we are seeing, people coming in with COVID concerns, its astonishing," he says.

Homick says he has a sign on his car identifying himself as a healthcare worker for when he uses the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

He says border officers have been very respectful.

"It has actually been a little easier to cross the border lately, there is not as much traffic there since it is closed to non-essential workers, it is kinda weird going through the tunnel and you are the only person going through both ways," says Homick.

As for staff morale at the hospital where he works in Detroit, Homick says everyone is trying to keep their spirits up.

"I have noticed, not just in my unit in the ER but throughout the whole hospital, everyone has come together really well, I know there was definitely when this started taking off some really difficult times when we realized the magnitude of it and how bad it was going to be," he added.

Homick also purchased his own mask because he admits the looming shortage of personal protective equipment crosses his mind.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 734 of their employees have tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday.

There are a total of 3,580 patients who have tested positive while another 5,454 had tests that came back negative throughout the health system's facilities.

Hospital officials are reporting 718 patients are being treated for the virus in their five Michigan hospitals.

According to Michigan health officials, there are more than 17,000 coronavirus cases in the state. As of Tuesday afternoon, Canada has that many cases across the country.