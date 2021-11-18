Number of COVID-19 outbreaks remain high in Windsor-Essex

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex remains high.

Manager of Epidemiology and Evaluation for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Ramsey D'Souza, says there are currently 27 active outbreaks, which he calls high for the size of Windsor-Essex.

D'Souza says the region has constantly seen 20 or more outbreaks during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

"For me, I think even over 10 outbreaks is high for our region," he says. "We're pushing that threshold for what was considered high each time yet also adapting to that threshold as we move on."

There are currently six workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, 13 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.