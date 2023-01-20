Number of students at risk of suspension due to immunization records now less 7,000

Positive news for elementary school students in Windsor-Essex at risk of school suspension.

At the Windsor Essex County Health Unit's regular board meeting on Thursday, Director of Health Protection Kristy McBeth informed the board there had been significant progress in just 10 days since the last .

According to the health unit, as of January 9, there were 9,069 students at risk of suspension, but McBeth says that number is now down to 6,971 as of January 18.

She says it's been a tremendous effort by the health unit to get those numbers down, but added they still have a long way to go.

Parents and guardians of children who received their vaccines from their health care provider that still have to update their information with the Health Unit have a number of ways to do so including:

1. Submitting updated immunization records to the WECHU through Secure Online reporting at immune.wechu.org, phone 519-960-0231 or 1-800-265-5822 ext. 1222 (toll-free), or fax 519-258-7288.

2. Contact their health care provider to get information and to receive any missing vaccinations. Parents/guardians will need to update this information with the Health Unit.

3. Book an appointment at a WECHU Immunization Clinic, which are hosted daily at the Health Unit offices by appointment only. An appointment can be booked online or by calling 519-960-0231.