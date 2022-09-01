Number of students with incomplete immunization records now under 4,000

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit continues to see progress in the number of students completing their immunization records.

The health unit issued nearly 7,900 suspensions notices to students in the area back on August 8, for failing to provide up-to-date immunizations records.

At the most recent public health briefing, CEO Nicole Dupuis said the number of students has dropped to just under 4,000.

She says public health officials continue to work hard and keep a steady pace, to hopefully get to their goal of zero by the deadline.

Student records must be updated to the WECHU by Monday, September 12, at 6 p.m. or they will face suspensions for up to 20 days, starting Wednesday, September 14.