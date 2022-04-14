Number of vehicles processed at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel on the rise

With border restrictions easing more motorists are using the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

"I can tell you from April 1 to 12 in 2021, we processed about 25,000 vehicles at the tunnel and that same period this year, we've already processed 93,000," says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "So almost a for filled increase from where we were a year ago which is a positive sign and at the end of the day, good for the city's bottom line."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says the tunnel usually provides a $1-million annual dividend for the city.

"So in normal times, this city budget we rely on a million dollars to cover that budget, a million dollars coming from the tunnel operation which means a million dollars less than we have to collect from taxpayers in Windsor," says Dilkens.

He adds since tunnel was mostly closed down the past two years and it created a deficit for the city.

"When we talked about a $25-million deficit, part of that is related to the tunnel operation, the lack of the dividend and then the city having to carry some of the costs to operate the tunnel because there really was no revenue," says Dilkens.

The federal government lifted COVID-10 pre-arrival testing requirements for all vaccinated travellers earlier this month.