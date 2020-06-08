Nunes Defends Belt

Amanda Nunes earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.

Nunes became the first UFC fighter to defend a championship belt while holding titles in two divisions with her one-sided win.

Nunes also is the UFC's long-reigning bantamweight champion, as she easily beat the Canadian from Montreal.

Cody Garbrandt also knocked out Raphael Assuncao an instant before the second-round bell in the co-main event at a fan-free gym on the UFC's corporate campus in Las Vegas.

In other UFC news, Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from fighting for the third time in four years.

McGregor abruptly made his latest dubious declaration on his Twitter account, where the former two-division UFC champion also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019.

The 31-year-old McGregor revitalized his combat sports career in January with an impressive first-round stoppage of Donald ``Cowboy'' Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor remains the UFC's biggest star and biggest financial draw.



with files from Associated Press