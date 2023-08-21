Nurse Police Team being extended six-months, long-term funding being sought

A pilot program in Windsor aimed at supporting people struggling with substance use disorders and related challenges is being extended for six more months.

The Nurse Police Team, a partnership between the Windsor Police Service and Windsor Regional Hospital, works to provide care and support while steering people away from the criminal justice system and hospital emergency departments.

Since May 2023, nursing professionals have been paired with frontline police officers to provide proactive care to individuals in need and connect them with the appropriate support services.

"This partnership highlights the need to think differently about the higher risk populations we serve," said David Musyj, President and CEO, Windsor Regional Hospital. "As a system, we need to modify our hours of operation and look to meeting with these populations where they are, instead of requiring them to attend a fixed address."

Over the first 14 weeks of the pilot program the nurse-police teams handled 374 calls for service, referred 253 people to the appropriate community resources, and treated 36 substance-related wounds.

Around 147 patients were also diverted from overcrowded hospital emergency rooms.

Members of the Nurse Police Team, a partnership between the Windsor Police Service and Windsor Regional Hospital, head out on a shift in Windsor. (Photo: Windsor Regional Hospital)

Kuljeet Kalsi, Operations manager of the Ouellette Campus Emergency Department, says the biggest impact has been the number of people being diverted from the emergency department by providing them on the spot treatment.

"The second one that I see is the 36 substance-related wounds that we have managed. We know that proactively we were able to refer them to urgent care or other services, and treat them on the spot to mitigate those wounds from getting worse and requiring an ER visit or a hospital visit," he says.

Kalsi notes that team members were able to interact with quite a few people who's conditions could have become worse had they not seen them.

"That was very surprising to see how many individuals that we knew that they would definitely, if that wound was not treated right now would have got worse,' he says. "If this individual wasn't given addiction resources or mental health resources would have definitely lead them to the ER here. So that was a big help for the individuals we were treating and also for us as well."

The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Regional Hospital continue to work closely with local and provincial partners to solicit long-term funding for this project.

The NPT program operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.

"We are excited to continue this important partnership with the Windsor Regional Hospital. The extension of the NPT program will enable us to provide desperately needed help to some of our city’s most vulnerable people and improve the overall safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community," said Jason Crowley, Acting Deputy Chief of Operations, Windsor Police Service.