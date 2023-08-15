Windsor police say their Nurse Police Team (NPT) continues to make an impact in the community and the proof is in the numbers.

The partnership between Windsor Regional Hospital and Windsor police pairs nurses and officers on the city streets to help the vulnerable population.

The pilot project has handled 374 calls for service in its first 14 weeks, referring 253 people to appropriate community resources, and diverting 147 visits to hospital emergency rooms.

Last month, police shared an update on their ongoing partnership, stating that officer transfer times at the hospital are averaging just 22 minutes, down from wait times between three and 11 hours prior to the launch of the pilot project.

Nurse Police Team handles 374 calls for service in its first 14 weeks of the pilot program. (Photo courtesy of WPS)

Police say also in the first 14 weeks, 63 naloxone kits were administered, 49 fentanyl test strips were distributed and 36 substance-related wounds have been treated.

The hours of operation for the NPT are 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's.