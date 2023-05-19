Nurse-Police Team records 25 interactions during first weekend in Windsor

A pilot project aimed at providing more on street help for people struggling with substance use and mental health issues will be back out in Windsor this long weekend.

The Nurse and Police Team program pairs nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital with Windsor police officers with the goal of responding to non-emergency, substance use-related incidents.

During its first outing over the weekend of May 12 to 14, the team had 25 interactions, provided on-site clinical assessments, referrals to appropriate community resources, and apprehensions under the Mental Health Act when required.

The teams also attended such areas as the Downtown Mission, and provided quick medical assessments, health teaching and educating persons on available community resources, according to Windsor police.

One goal of the officer-nurse team program is to help provide needed care and support on-site to hopefully steer those in need away from the criminal justice system or hospital emergency rooms.

The emergency departments at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus and Ouellette Campus sees around 7,000 mental health and substance abuse patients every year, but not every patient requires emergency room services.

The NPT program will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The program will run for the next three months, at which time it will be evaluated for further continuation.