Nurses Across Ontario to Compare Notes During Virtual Fall Tour

Staffing levels and COVID-19 will be a major focus of the sixth annual Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) Fall Tour.

Association president Morgan Hoffarth and CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun will be meeting virtually with registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students to share information on issues facing centres across the province from Nov. 10-18.

Windsor-Essex Chapter President Crystal Hepburn says the city will team up with Chatham-Kent and Peel for its leg of the virtual event Monday.

She says the pandemic hasn't hit Windsor-Essex as hard as other regions, so sharing information will help deal with future outbreaks.

"This particular pandemic has really gone ahead and shined a light on the lack of resources and funds available for long-term care," she added.

Hepburn expects there to be a lot of discussion on the Nursing Home Basic Care Guarantee released in July to address gaps in care exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To go ahead and make a call for more nursing positions, both registered practical nurses and nurse practitioners," says Hepburn.

She says the opioid crisis will also likely be front and centre.

"We know that opioids have been hard hit as well as the carrying of naloxone in our area, so we haven't forgotten about those challenges," she added.

The association represents 46,000 nurses and nursing students.

More information on how to register for the event can be found on the association's social media pages.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley