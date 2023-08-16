Nutritional supplement manufacturing plant opens in Windsor 

A new manufacturing plant, employing 20 people, has opened in the city.

The facility is a $10 million dollar partnership between SofTab Technologies and Vitux Canada, a Norwegian based global nutritional supplement supplier.

The facility will focus solely on producing nutritional products using their soft chewable technology SofTab.

Vancho Cirovski, president, SofTab Technologies says the SofTab technology has the potential to disrupt the industry with its patented technology.

"You don't need water to consume it, it's sublingual but also ingestible. That means that you get faster absorption. The product is reduced down to a single micron in an emulsion, which means that it penetrates the lining of the arteries and into the bloodstream much faster."

SofTab Technologies and Vitux Canada hold the grand opening of their manufacturing plant located at 3190 Devon Drive. August 15, 2023. (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Cirovski says a majority of the product produced here will be for export.

"Right now the highest market is in California. Oregon, Salt Lake [City], California. A lot of this product is also in the Scandinavian countries, and in some of the European countries, Middle Eastern countries in limited supply because there are only three machines that make it. Two in Norway and one machine here."

He says SofTab technology serves as the contract manufacturer for Vitux AS. He says he hopes there will be product in the Canadian market within three to four months as they await Canadian purchase orders.

SofTab Technologies and Vitux Canada hold the grand opening of their manufacturing plant located at 3190 Devon Drive. August 15, 2023. (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Klaus Neumann, CEO, Vitux AS says Windsor has many opportunities for them as a company.

"We were really excited about finding a company in Canada who shares the value and in addition offers all the advantages Windsor has in terms of the connectivity in the supply chain, the market opportunity, opening up the North American market for us. So it really was the perfect choice for us to come here."

The province provided a loan of $900,000 and within the loan was a $250,000 non-repayable grant.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi