NWHL Expands into Toronto

Professional women's hockey is set to return to Canada, with the National Women's Hockey League announcing Wednesday it is expanding into Toronto.

The league says the yet-to-be-named franchise has an ownership group led by former Harvard captain Johanna Boynton, features former Brown coach Margaret Murphy as its president and already has five players under contract.

The NWHL was founded in 2015, becoming North America's first pro women's league to pay its players a salary.

It currently has teams in Boston; Monmouth Junction, New Jersey; Danbury, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

