NY Governor Sees MLB Back Without Fans

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he can envision baseball games being played without fans this summer at Yankee Stadium and the Mets' Citi Field.

The Democrat said ``Be creative. Try to figure it out,'' during his briefing Sunday. Adding that if players could get paid more than staying home and owners would get some revenue versus total shutdown, why not? He'd love to watch.

Cuomo says he has spoken with owners of professional sports teams, but he did not identify which ones.

They would have to make the economics work without gate revenue but with broadcast revenue.

Cuomo said that everybody has to think outside the box, because there is no box.



with files from Associated Press