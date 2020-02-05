O Canada is Coming to Essex Town Council

There will be something new coming soon to an Essex town council meeting.

Town council on Monday night voted unanimously in favour of starting each town council meeting with the national anthem.

It was a motion introduced by town Mayor Larry Snively last month.

Essex town council and Lakeshore were the only county municipalities that don't start their meetings with O Canada.

It is hoped the national anthem will begin each Essex Town Council meeting starting in March as the procedural by-law needs to be updated.