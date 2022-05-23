OAPC to honour paramedics this week

The Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC) is marking an important week.

Sunday marks the beginning of Paramedic Services Week. This Paramedic Services Week, the OAPC recognizes all the “Faces of Paramedicine” and encourages all Ontarians to do the same.

They'll be putting a spotlight on paramedics, dispatch, logistics, procurement, special teams, and fleet staff to show appreciation for all these first responders and support staff do. That includes events to share more about how paramedics serve, educate, and innovate to save lives.

If you're interested in learning more about paramedicine and the work of the OAPC, you can visit www.oapc.ca.

Paramedic Services week runs from Sunday, May 22, to Saturday, May 28.

