Cleveland's star wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior was sent home Thursday feeling ill.

The team will find out the result of Beckham's most recent COVID-19 test on Friday.

As for Baker Mayfield's ribs, he has improved and was able to do some throwing in practice yesterday.

Cleveland is scheduled to play the Steelers Sunday in Pittsburgh, where the Browns have lost 16 in a row.

— With files from The Canadian Press