Observation platform proposed for Windsor's Malden Park

Applications are being made to build an observation area in Malden Park that would overlook the nearby Gordie Howe International Bridge in West Windsor.

Bridging North America, the contractor for the new bridge linking Windsor and Detroit, has committed to constructing an observation area within Malden Park - the highest elevation in Windsor-Essex.

Heather Grondin, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and External Relations with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, says they're working through required approvals and permits, and once that's complete, they expect construction to take three to four months.

The City of Windsor has submitted an application to amend the site's existing Environmental Compliance Approval under the Environmental Protection Act.

The observation area would include a raised viewing platform with railings, benches and signage.

Grondin told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that they heard from people that they wanted a safe space to watch the bridge work.

"So that's what we're hoping to provide with this observation area, a safe place at a high elevation for residents, students, tourists to really observe construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge," she says.

Grondin says it's interesting to see the bridge taking shape.

"You can climb to the top of the Malden Park hill now and see quite a bit of the work," she says. "The observation area will just provide a slightly nicer place to do that."

According to a letter sent to people living near Malden Park, work on the observation area should begin sometime in 2022 or 2023.

Malden Park is located at 4200 Malden Road in Windsor.

With files from Patty Handysides