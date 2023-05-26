OCHU and Ontario Health Coalition take a stand against privatization of health care

The Ontario Council of Hospital Unions and the Ontario Health Coalition are taking a stand against Bill 60 and the privatization of health care in the province.

Windsor-Essex on Watch sponsored a webinar Thursday evening for the President of OCHU and the Health Coalition to address their concerns on the possibility of the Ontario government, and other provinces, shifting from public health care to a private health care system.

Michael Hurley, the President of OCHU, says that private surgical centres steal scarce staff from public hospitals and skim the less complex medical procedures that sustain many rural hospitals.

Bill 60, also known as the Your Health Act, allows private clinics to conduct more OHIP-covered surgeries and diagnostic services.

Patrick Hannon with the Health Coalition says that a two-day province-wide referendum is being held today and tomorrow to explore whether or not the public supports legalizing private hospitals and other health care services.

This comes after wait times for ambulance services, emergency care, hospital admissions and surgeries continue to be at high levels, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor-Essex specifically has dealt with numerous code blacks for months on end where no ambulances are available to respond to emergency calls because paramedics are waiting at a hospital to offload a patient.

This is also due to hospitals such as Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Windsor Regional Hospital being at full capacity with patients.

Hurley says the government is ideologically committed to private delivery of health care.

"It appears to me that to this government patients are profit-centres, hospitals and long-term care facilities are markets, and there's a tremendous and effective corporate interest in opening and dominating these markets."

He says private clinics and hospitals skimp out on staff and resources.

"Death rates in private hospitals and private clinics are higher on average by two per cent than those in public hospitals, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Death rates are higher because owners skimp on the use of regulated staff and find other economies that compromise the quality of care while increasing profits."

Hannon says at the end of the day, it's about morality of receiving money from those who are sick.

"I have nothing against profit, I have my own pension investments, it comes down to the morality of those investments. Do I want to financially profit off of people's illness? Yes or no?"

He adds that before Bill 60 was passed, doctors and nurse made the medical decisions.

"When I was with various health insurances over in the States, fortunately I didn't run into any long-term care issues, or have major medical problems. But, when I did, there was the co-pay, the deductible, and my insurance company made decisions for what kind of care I could receive."

A map listing all voting stations across the province can be found by clicking here.

Those unable to attend to vote in person can vote online as well by clicking here.

The ballots from the voting stations will be counted and collected before being brought to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario to be delivered to the government.