October's Average Home Sales Price in Windsor-Essex Tops $428,000

The average price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climb.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors says the average sales price for the month of October was $428,276.

That's an increase of $86,428 compared to October 2019 where the average sales price was $341,848.

The association adds total monthly listings for October was down 2.6 per cent compared to October 2019 but the number of properties sold last month was up 18 per cent from the previous year.

Two storey homes topped the list as the most popular style home sold in October followed by bungalow, ranch, raised ranch and 1.5 story homes.

