Off-duty firefighters rescue resident from a burning home in Chatham-Kent

A group of off-duty firefighters are being credited with rescuing a resident from a burning home in Chatham-Kent.

The blaze broke out at around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the 8000-block of Middle Line.

Three off-duty firefighters were first on scene and able to pull an occupant from the home's second storey unharmed.

Fire crews arrived moments later and began battling the blaze which had engulfed the garage and part of the home.

High winds made firefighting efforts tough and crews were called in from four other stations to assist.

No injuries are reported while damage is estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined.