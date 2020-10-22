iHeartRadio
Off-Duty Officer Charged with Assault  

A Windsor police officer has been suspended with pay after being charged with assault.

Police say there was a complaint of intimate partner violence stemming from an incident in June which was reported on Monday against a Constable with nine years seniority. 

The Chatham-Kent Police Service was called in to help with the investigation and made the arrest. 

Police say the complainant and the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident, had been in a relationship.

The constable's name will not be released to protect the identity of the victim. 

The officer will appear in court next month. 

