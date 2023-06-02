Off duty Windsor police officer charged with assault

The Windsor Police Service has announced that an officer has been charged with assault.

According to a release, a member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an altercation that occurred in Toronto on April 30.

The officer was off duty at the time of the alleged incident.

Following an investigation, Windsor Police Constable Harman Wahid was charged by the Toronto Police Service.

The 25-year-old has been a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2022.

He has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act of Ontario.

As the matter is now before the court, the Windsor Police Service will not comment or release further information about this incident.