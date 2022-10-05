Off-duty Windsor Police officer charged with impaired driving

A Windsor Police officer is facing impaired driving charges following a motor vehicle collision that happened while he was off duty on Monday, October 3.

According to police, officers responded to a call from a citizen reporting a possible impaired driver who had been involved in a minor collision with a parked vehicle around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Ouellette Ave. and Pitt St. West.

Officers investigated the report and stopped the suspected vehicle travelling eastbound on Riverside Drive East.

Constable Warren Anglin has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol and impaired operation of a conveyance with blood alcohol exceeding 80 mg.

Police say Anglin is a senior constable with over 20 years of service with the WPS, and that he is being reassigned to administrative duties until the investigation and any related hearing processes have concluded.

Acting Police Chief Jason Bellaire says this is extremely upsetting and disappointing, especially considering the important role that the Windsor Police Service plays in fighting impaired driving.

"While we always give consideration to the health and wellness of our members, we are also fully committed to transparency and will hold accountable any officers responsible of wrongdoing, be it criminally or otherwise," he stated.