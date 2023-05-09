Off-duty Windsor police officer recovers $1,300 worth of stolen goods

An off-duty Windsor police officer is being praised for helping recover $1,300 worth of stolen goods.

Const. Patrick Wojdylo was on his day off Tuesday when he observed suspicious activity at Devonshire Mall.

As a result, he arrested a male suspect who is now accused of shoplifting at more than four stores, according to a tweet from Windsor police.

The 48-year-old suspect is facing two counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of breaching his probation order.