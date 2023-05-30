Off-duty WPS officers praised for dealing with knife-wielding man during weekend baseball game

Windsor Police are praising two off-duty officers for their quick response in apprehending a knife-wielding man during a baseball game over the weekend.

According to police, on Friday, May 26, at 6:15 p.m., Constables Chris Lauzon and Talya Natyshak were watching their children play baseball at a park in LaSalle when they observed a man carrying a six-inch knife in the air.

The suspect then retrieved an airsoft gun from his waistband, and fired it toward a nearby residential backyard.

Without hesitation, police say the officers took immediate action to protect the safety of the children playing baseball as well as everyone else in the surrounding area.

Cst. Lauzon identified himself as a Windsor Police officer and successfully managed to detain the man while preventing any further escalation.

According to police, despite the suspect's attempt to flee both officers skillfully restrained him until LaSalle Police arrived.

The Police Service says the actions by both officers ensured the safety of the community, and prevented a dangerous situation from spiralling out of control.

