Office of the Mayor in Kingsville to remain vacant until Municipal Election

The Office of the Mayor will remain vacant in Kingsville.

During Monday night's meeting, council voted to leave the spot vacant until after the Municipal Election.

Two options were presented to council. The first option was to keep the position vacant until the new term begins and allow Deputy Mayor Gord Queen to chair meetings and assume other duties.

And the second option was to appoint an interested member of the current town council for the remainder of the term. However, if someone from council were to fill the vacant seat, that councillor's seat would also need to be filled.

During the meeting, council voted to accept option one, which would be for the seat to remain empty until the next term.

The seat became vacant following the resignation of Kingsville Mayor, Nelson Santos, on July 18.

The Municipal Election will take place on October 24.