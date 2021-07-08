Officer Nearly Struck During Attempted Traffic Stop in Kingsville

A Kingsville man faces multiple charges after an OPP officer was nearly struck by a vehicle.

Just after 11 a.m. on July 4, officers were investigating an unrelated matter on Palmer Drive in the town when they saw someone drive by who is wanted by police.

An officer attempted to flag the vehicle over and was forced to take what police call, evasive measures, to avoid being struck.

On July 6, officers found the wanted man and he was arrested without incident.

The 37-year-old Kingsville resident is facing charges of flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, take motor vehicle without consent and drive while under suspension.