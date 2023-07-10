Officers approached by man with knife and assaulted in separate calls: Chatham-Kent police

A dangerous weekend for police officers in Chatham-Kent.

The first incident happened when a man allegedly approached a marked police cruiser with a knife.

Officers were doing a property check at the rear of business on St. Clair Street in Chatham, when police say that a man came from a different direction of the business and charged at the cruiser with a large knife in his hand.

The man started to bang on the cruiser windows with the knife in his hand and officers were able to reverse away. The man was engaged and taken into custudy. He was held for bail and has charges before the courts from another jurisdiction.



The other incident involved a woman allegedly assaulting police officers.

Police say the woman attended an address on Longwoods Road in Chatham where a verbal confrontation between her and a man took place, but quickly escalated into the woman damaging property, assaulting the man and then allegedly approaching the man with a knife.

The woman left the scene but was located by officers at another address. Police say during her arrest, she resisted and assaulted the officers.

She was held for bail but was charged with mischief, assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangers, assault and resist police.

Police did not say if there were any injuries.