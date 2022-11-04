Officers recognized for rescuing a woman held against her will

Multiple Windsor police officers and several 911 operators are being recognized for their part in a race to locate and rescue a woman allegedly being held against her will.

Ten officers and four 911 communicators have been recognized with a Divisional Commendation for their role in the rescue, which was detailed during Thursday's Windsor Police Services Board meeting.

In June of 2022, officers were dispatched to an area of the city to check on the well being of a female after family members in Elliott Lake, Ontario contacted police.

Acting Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire says the female victim had texted and called throughout the night asking that someone come and get her, saying she was being held against her will.

"She was in a state of despair, crying and indicating she had been assaulted multiples times to the point of unconsciousness," says Bellaire.

Following an extensive investigation, officers were able to focus in on an area in the city's west-end, bounded by College Avenue to the north, Tecumseh Road to the south, Wellington Avenue to the west and Crawford Avenue to the east.

Using searches of MTO records, social media profiles and GPS locators, officers examined multiple locations, buildings, and vehicles before narrowing down the search to a 150-meter radius.

Bellaire says officers conducted a canvas of the entire street and began knocking on doors, looking in cars, but were still unsuccessful before one officer was finally able to make contact with the female on her cellphone.

"He could hear a male voice in the background and the officer was able to get the victim to describe what she saw when she looked out the window," he says. "Interestingly, while the victim was describing what she could see, the officer realized she was describing the police cruiser that was next to the officer."

The victim then waved her arm out the window to alert officers, who then entered the home.

A male suspect was arrested and charged with choking, threats, forcible confinement and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Acting chief Bellaire says he wants to thank all the officers and 911 communicators who provide invaluable service to the community, in particular with this call.

"Their determination, their tenacity on successfully and safely rescuing this female, we can't speak to it enough," he says. "Their professionalism in policing and teamwork prevented further victimization to this woman. It's a benefit to the community that we have these people working with us."

Several details surrounding the case are not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

The citation that was included in the Nov. 3 report to the Windsor Police Services Board states:

Sergeant Darius Goze, Constable Stephanie Birch, Constable Wayne Bridge, Constable Trevor Snyder, Constable Brent Glavin, Constable Kyle Shaw, Constable Ashley Harris, Constable Daniel Zelaney, Constable Jason Brisco, Constable Steven Tucker, and 911 Communicators Nick Kigar, Hillary Severin, Erica Nohra and Sarah Brush

