Officers Released from Hospital After Hazardous Materials Investigation

Multiple police officers have been released from hospital after a hazardous substance investigation in Windsor.

As AM800 News reported on Tuesday, patrol officers were called to a parking lot in the 8500 block of Tecumseh Road East. During the course of that call, a substance was found inside a vehicle and the scene was contained.

According to police, the substance was identified, however police will not be releasing the details of what it was because it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Police say no charges are expected in relation to the incident.