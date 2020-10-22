Officers with Windsor Police Detention Unit to Carry Naloxone

Officers with the Windsor Police Detention Unit will soon be outfitted with naloxone.

Chief Pam Mizuno says the service identified a need for the unit to carry the potentially life-saving medication.

"With COVID it is something that's been a little bit delayed but we are working on that and we're still confident we're able to respond appropriately however we do believe that naloxone would assist in our detention unit," says Mizuno.

The matter came up at Thursday's board meeting after board member Rino Bortolin asked a question to the chief.

Mizuno says the police service is also looking at other units.

"We're assessing our needs with respect to specific units within the service and if it would be appropriate for them to also outfit them with naloxone as we are looking at it in the detention unit already," says Mizuno. "So I would expect in the next little while we'll have more on that."

Windsor is the only major city in Ontario where its police officers don't carry the life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an overdose.