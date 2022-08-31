Official dedication of the Dr. Patti France Community Promenade now open

The official dedication of the Dr. Patti France Community Promenade is now open to the public.

On Wednesday, the promenade opened where seating areas and gardens now connect to the north side of the St. Clair College campus.

It also includes a new rubberized walking path that goes through the campus to the south end of the campus at their sports park.

The new promenade was named in President France's name in recognition of her receiving her Honourary doctorate from Assumption University in June.

On August 17, France announced her plan of retiring when her contract expires in 2024.

France would have worked at St. Clair College for over 35 years with two terms as president.

The promenade is located at the Cabana Road entrance to St. Clair College campus in south Windsor.