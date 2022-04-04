Official Opposition NDP Leader set to hold press conference in Windsor

Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is set to make a stop in Windsor-Essex County on Monday, April 3.

A press conference will be held at Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre at 10:45 a.m.

Horwath will be joined by NDP MPPs Lisa Gretzky and Taras Natyshak along with Ontario NDP candidates Gemma Grey-Hall and Ron LeClair.

She will also meet with businesses within the community and community leaders that were effected by the Ambassador Bridge blockade in February.