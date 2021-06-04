Officials Continue Monitoring Wheatley Gas Leak

Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency crews continue to monitor the situation on Erie Street N in Wheatley.

Firefighters from stations across the municipality are rotating shifts at the site of gas leak that started Wednesday afternoon.

The provincial hazmat team is currently on scene continuing to survey the conditions and are working with local and provincial partners to try and keep disruption to a minimum.

As you heard on AM800 News Thursday, 16 people were evacuated from 14 homes in the area and both power and natural gas were shut off as a precaution.

A state of emergency was declared Thursday morning and the public is reminded to avoid the area.