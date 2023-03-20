Officials continue to investigate Forest Glade house explosion

Investigators will be back on the scene of a suspicious house explosion and fire in Forest Glade.

Around 4 Sunday morning, crews were called to the 10-thousand block of Aspen Lane and found the house engulfed in flames and began fighting the fire in a defensive mode.

A short time later, officials tweeted they were dealing with a structure explosion and warned residents in the area to immediately evacuate their homes if they smelled gas.

Windsor fire and police, the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority are all investigating the cause.

There has been no word of any injuries.

The area remains cordoned off and closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.