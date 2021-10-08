Officials hope latest Wheatley gas leak leads them closer to source

Officials believe a sample from a gas leak today at the site of an explosion in Wheatley is the best sample they have to help locate the source of the leak.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, monitoring equipment at 15 Erie St. N. in Wheatley detected the presence of hydrogen sulphide gas.

Officials with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent say a sample of the gas is now being analyzed at the University of Windsor, but they still can't determine the source or pathway the gas is using.

Thomas Kelly, General Manager of Infrastructure and Engineering Services with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, says they believe gas is building up underground in some type of cavern, to a point that it is then relieving itself.

"We're definitely seeing a build up of pressure under ground to the point where it's able to overcome any resistance in the drain lines and then we're seeing that release," he says.

Kelly says they now have four dates that this has occurred - June 2, July 19, Aug. 26 and Oct. 8 - with each of those dates around 40 days apart.

Officials have spent the past few weeks preparing the site, so in the event that another leak occured, they would be able to capture the gas and send it to Windsor for analysis.

"This is again the best sample. We had one on July 19 that was actually taken at the floor of the building. This is at the source of where it's coming out of the drain," says Kelly. "We feel this is the best sample we have, it's going to hopefully guide us in the right direction to determine where that source of leak is."

An evacuation zone remains in place since an explosion on Aug. 26 damaged several buildings.

Officials with gas detection equipment continue to monitor the perimeter of the evacuation zone, but no more gas has been detected around the perimeter.