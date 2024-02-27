Officials hope to reopen Vollmer Centre pool on Wednesday

The Town of LaSalle hopes to reopen the pool at the Vollmer Centre sometime on Wednesday.

The pool was shut down late Monday after someone stepped on a piece of glass at the bottom of the pool during a swimming lesson.

The pool had just reopened after being shutdown Sunday afternoon for cleaning after a deer smashed through a window and ended up in the water.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says they were hoping the first cleaning was good enough.

"Unfortunately we did have a patron who did step on a small piece of glass," she says. "We're closing it and taking the next step to make sure that it is completely safe for our residents to get back in the pool, which is hopefully tomorrow. We're just waiting for some more information from our Vollmer crew to let us know."

Meloche says the deer broke through in the hot tub region.

"Glass could have travelled quite far, especially knowing it could have been on the deer's fur," she says. "The deer was in every area of the pool, let's put it that way. He had a good leisurely swim and enjoyed the area. The glass really could be anywhere in that pool, so we have to make sure that it's completely safe for our patrons to return."

Although the pool had been vacuumed for several hours and had been backwashed during the day on Monday, the Town says it is difficult to see glass on the bottom of the pool.

Staff are considering further maintenance options including the services of a scuba diver to scan the bottom of the pool.

At this time, all lessons are cancelled and a credit will be applied to each participant's account.