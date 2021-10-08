Officials say H2S gas detected at scene of previous Wheatley explosion

Monitoring equipment at 15 Erie Street North in Wheatley detected the presence of hydrogen sulphide gas at 4 a.m. this morning.

The site was the scene of the explosion that damaged several buildings in the community's downtown back on August 26.

Members of Chatham-Kent Fire Services, the provincial hazmat team, and Golder were at the scene and sent samples of the gas to lab facilities in Windsor for a full analysis

Gas is still being detected at the site.

In addition, the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office, Golder, provincial Ministry of the Environment Conservation and Parks and Chatham-Kent technical staff are also on scene.

Officials with gas detection equipment continue to monitor the perimeter of the evacuation zone, and there has been no gas detected around the perimeter.

A release states that the situation does not currently warrant any change in the evacuation area put in place in August, but ongoing monitoring is taking place.

The public will be notified should the situation change.

Officials ask that anyone who smells gas call 9-1-1.