OFM Wraps Up Investigation into Tecumseh Wineology Fire

WINDSOR — The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has completed its on-scene investigation into a fire at Wineology in Tecumseh.

The investigation is now in the hands of the OPP to continue the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Tecumseh fire crews were called around 5:30am Monday to the restaurant in the Green Valley Plaza at Manning Road and Tecumseh Road East.

Crews found flames at the back of the building.

Damage is pegged at $50,000.

In a post on the Wineology Facebook Page, it says it plans to re-open the Tecumseh restaurant today — March 3rd.

The post reads: "As we've seen already, there has been a lot of speculation to not only the fire at Walkerville's location but now, the unimaginable news of a fire at our second location in Tecumseh. It is with certainty that we've wrongfully been targeted."

No one was hurt.

On February 20th,2020, a $700,000 fire destroyed the Wineology location on Wyandotte St. in Windsor.

The cause of the Windsor fire was listed as accidental.