OHA says higher vaccination rate needed to limit burden on hospitals

The Ontario Hospital Association says a higher COVID-19 vaccination rate is needed to limit the burden on hospitals during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

C-E-O Anthony Dale says the uptake of vaccinations has "slowed significantly" recently as case counts increase.

Dale says those who are unvaccinated are placing themselves and others at direct risk -- in particular children under 12 who are not yet eligible for immunization.

The province says 283 people are in hospital due to COVID-19; including 161 in intensive care -- beyond the limit the province earlier said could necessitate cutting back on surgeries.