OHIP Out-of-Country Medical Coverage Scrapped



A change in out-of-country medical coverage shouldn't be too much of a concern for travellers according to one Windsor travel agency.

As of January 2, 2020, OHIP no longer covers any portion of out-of-country medical expenses.

Prior to change, it was capped at $400 per day for emergencies or $50 per day for outpatient or doctor's services.

But owner of Goliger's Travel Plus on Howard Ave. Sarah Hupalo says the previous coverage was extremely limited.

She points out $400 a day in the U.S ,for example, in an emergency situation would provide a Band-Aid and some gauze.

If anything, she says the change has raised awareness for travelers to get covered.

"A lot of people thought that OHIP covered them out of the country, especially people who go to the States shopping for the day," she says. "If you had a small doctor visit over there— sure, but God forbid if you were in a car accident or had a major health issues, you are in big trouble if you didn't have any medical coverage."

She says the previous program gave travelers a false sense of security that some of their medical emergencies would have been covered.

Hupalo says even people who have private travel insurance through their employer need to know the details.

"Sometimes it is capped at a certain amount so if your employer's coverage is capped at a $1-million," says Hupalo. "So if you had a major heart or major organ issue in the U.S, you are liable for that money and for the rest of your career, your benefits are tapped out."

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced back in May 2019 that the program's administrative costs were too high, compared to the level of coverage for people traveling abroad.





